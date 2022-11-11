Jennifer Surprised Her Audience with Gifts to Get Them Moving

Jennifer Hudson got her live studio audience off their feet — and surprised them in a big way.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played a fun game called “Let’s Get Physical” in which she split her audience into two groups. Without saying a word, each group had 60 seconds to act out words or phrases that flashed across the screen behind Jennifer.

If Jennifer guessed right, they got a point. Jennifer said she had a huge surprise for the team who earned the most points.

During the hilarious segment, the teams acted out sports such as “basketball” and “horseback riding,” but also life events including “proposal” and “giving birth.”

“Y’all look crazy!” Jennifer told the crowd.

At the end, Team 2 defeated Team 1 to claim victory!

However, Jennifer told the entire audience that everyone was getting a one-year Planet Fitness Black Card membership and an Amazon Halo View wellness tracker!

