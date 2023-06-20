Best of Celebrity Guests Performing Their Hidden Talents

All sorts of extremely talented actors, singers, musicians, and athletes have appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” but sometimes these skilled stars have talents the public might not be aware of!

Jennifer Hudson’s guests love to show off their not-so-known talents — head below to check out these celebs’ bonus skills!

Brendan Hunt Hula-Hoops

“Ted Lasso” star Brendan Hunt showed off his special skill of hula-hooping for an extended amount of time. He told JHud he once performed an entire play while hula-hooping!

Ashley McBryde Improvises a Song

Grammy winner Ashley McBryde is clearly a gifted musician, but she’s also a fabulous improviser! A member of the “Jennifer Hudson Show” live studio audience shared the hilarious story of how she was set up on a blind date with her cousin. The country singer-songwriter had JHud cracking up by creating a song about the funny encounter right on the spot.

Ben Harper Skateboards

Ben Harper executes an impressive trick on his skateboard during his appearance on the show!

Dermot Mulroney Plays the Harp

“Scream VI” star Dermot Mulroney isn’t just a successful film and TV actor — he’s a professional cellist! He’s also the only guest so far to be able to proficiently play JHud’s harp.

Ike Barinholtz’s Obama Impression

Ike Barinholtz performed his crazy good impersonation of Barack Obama, resulting in Jennifer telling him, “You sound more like him than him!”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Flau’jae Johnson Freestyle Raps

Flau’jae Johnson, the standout guard on LSU’s basketball team, showed off her freestyle rap skills during her appearance on the show.