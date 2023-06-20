Best of Celebrity Guests Performing Their Hidden Talents
Music June 20, 2023
All sorts of extremely talented actors, singers, musicians, and athletes have appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” but sometimes these skilled stars have talents the public might not be aware of!
Jennifer Hudson’s guests love to show off their not-so-known talents — head below to check out these celebs’ bonus skills!
Make sure to also check out host with the most JHud's best performances on the show!
Brendan Hunt Hula-Hoops
“Ted Lasso” star Brendan Hunt showed off his special skill of hula-hooping for an extended amount of time. He told JHud he once performed an entire play while hula-hooping!
Ashley McBryde Improvises a Song
Grammy winner Ashley McBryde is clearly a gifted musician, but she’s also a fabulous improviser! A member of the “Jennifer Hudson Show” live studio audience shared the hilarious story of how she was set up on a blind date with her cousin. The country singer-songwriter had JHud cracking up by creating a song about the funny encounter right on the spot.
Ashley McBryde on Winning a Grammy: ‘I Had No Idea What I Was Going to Say’View Story
Ben Harper Skateboards
Ben Harper executes an impressive trick on his skateboard during his appearance on the show!
The ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Merch Shop Is Officially Open!View Story
Dermot Mulroney Plays the Harp
“Scream VI” star Dermot Mulroney isn’t just a successful film and TV actor — he’s a professional cellist! He’s also the only guest so far to be able to proficiently play JHud’s harp.
Ike Barinholtz’s Obama Impression
Ike Barinholtz performed his crazy good impersonation of Barack Obama, resulting in Jennifer telling him, “You sound more like him than him!”
Flau’jae Johnson Freestyle Raps
Flau’jae Johnson, the standout guard on LSU’s basketball team, showed off her freestyle rap skills during her appearance on the show.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.