Ashley McBryde on Winning a Grammy: ‘I Had No Idea What I Was Going to Say’

Ashley McBryde made history at the recent Grammy Awards, but the country singer revealed she had no clue what she was going to say while accepting her award!

“Oh, my goodness,” Ashley said to Jennifer Hudson of her Grammy win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” from her album “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.”

Ashley and singer Carly Pearce’s win marked the first time in Grammy history that a female pairing won in that category. It’s also the first Grammy win for both artists!

Appearing on the March 1 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Ashley recounted what it was like waiting for her category to come up during the ceremony.

“My sister is my plus one, and I said, ‘Maybe you should hold my clutch.’ And then they had announced that Carly and I had won, and I was like, ‘Huh?’ And my sister was like, ‘Do I hold this? Do I hug you?’

“And then it’s such a long walk!” she recalled. “Then halfway down I was like, ‘You should jog.’ No, you shouldn’t. You’re in a gown. I took two jog steps and was like, ‘That’s the end of that.’

“I had idea no idea what I was going to say,” said Ashley. It was when she saw her collaborator and took her hand that the jitters started to go away. “We giggled together and that calmed us down,” she said.

During her chat with JHud, Ashley also recounted a hilarious story of one of her first jobs after moving to Nashville house-sitting for Dolly Parton.

“They were remodeling her lake house,” she said. “My only job was to be inside and let the workers inside every day.” She added, joking, “And watch the wallpaper dry.”

“Dolly’s niece was the other person there house-sitting,” she continued. “And we set the microwave on fire in a newly wallpapered room.”

A word of advice to other house-sitters: “Bagel bites are delicious, but you have to be careful.

“It was fully on fire,” the country singer recalled. “I grabbed it and took it outside.”

Thankfully, Dolly wasn’t upset. “Dolly is such a sweet person, when she found out about it, she gave me the microwave,” said Ashley. “Because she knew I just moved to town and I was broke. I didn’t have a microwave. I used it for another year and a half!”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Ashley is a Grammy-winning storyteller, and it’s clear to see why she’s found such success. She showed off her improvised storytelling chops by making up a song based on a studio audience member’s story of accidentally being set up with their cousin!

“It’s already a country song,” joked Ashley.