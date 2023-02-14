Muni Long on Collaborating with Her Husband: 'He Keeps Me Cool'

Muni Long is showing love to her husband this Valentine's Day.

The singer-songwriter opened up to Jennifer Hudson on the February 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” about working with her husband, Raysean Hairston, who co-wrote and co-produced some of the Grammy winner's songs.

“It’s always great to have somebody super close to you that you can bounce the music off of,” Muni told JHud. “He keeps me cool, because I’m very poetic. So sometimes it’s a little corny. It’s great. It’s an amazing relationship that we have.”

Muni has penned tracks for artists like Madonna, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande, but she’s ready to shine as an artist in her own right.

“I spent a decade in service to others,” she told “I think I’ve outgrown being a conduit to other people’s dreams,” she said. “I want to put more focus into chasing mine.”

That focus is paying off — she was nominated for three Grammys and won Best R&B Performance for “Hrs & Hrs” from her album “Public Displays of Affection.” (She was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best R&B Song.)

"It feels like the right thing happened at the right time," she told JHud of her Grammy win.

The artist, who was born Priscilla Renea Hamilton, shared why she decided to adopt the stage name Muni Long.

“I knew that I had to sort of reinvent myself,” she said. “I’ve been doing music for 10 years behind the scenes. People already thought they knew me. So, in order to break through the gatekeepers, I knew I had to change my name.”

While doing some research, she came across an ancient sage named Muni, and the name clicked. “It’s an affirmation for me: ‘Yes, yes, my money is long, thank you.’”

Muni then shared her own public display of affection for JHud — a basket filled with products from Black-owned businesses. “You can self-love and take care of yourself for hours and hours,” she said, referencing her hit song.