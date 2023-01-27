Samara Joy Shares Exciting Moment She Found Out She Was a Grammy Nominee

Samara Joy isn’t one to stay subdued when she’s got something to celebrate!

During her appearance on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the jazz singer shared a video taken of her right when she found out she was nominated for her first two Grammys — for Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist.

“The moment when I found out I was a two time Grammy nominee 😭😭captured by my sissss Amber Iman 🥹♥️#grammys#bestnewartist#jazz#reaction,” Samara captioned a TikTok video of herself dancing with glee and running in circles in the New York City subway upon finding out she was nominated for two Grammys.

Samara hails from the Bronx in New York, and the 23-year-old only started singing jazz around five years ago.

“It feels really surreal,” she said. “I never imagined after going to school for this and giving it my all… I never imagined a couple of years after graduation I would be nominated for two Grammys.”

Samara also took to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” stage to perform her song “Guess Who I Saw Today,” off her debut album “Linger On.”

Learn more about Samara Joy and check out her upcoming tour dates by visiting samarajoy.com.