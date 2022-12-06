Meet The Joy — Jennifer Hudson’s Favorite South African Music Group

Music December 06, 2022

Get to know Jennifer Hudson’s favorite South African musical group.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud gifted her live studio audience with a performance from The Joy!

The Joy consists of five members — Ntokozo Magcaba, Melokuhle Mkhungo, Sanele Ngcobo, Phelelani Sithole, and Sandile Sphelele Hlophe.

During the show, The Joy serenaded the audience with a medley of “We Give You All the Praise” and “Umacashelana.”

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter

Hailing from a small town just outside of Durban, South Africa, the musicians met in high school and decided to start a band after entering a singing competition.

These days, The Joy has traveled all around the world to entertain audiences with their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella.

For more information, visit TheJoyMusic.com.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.

More in Music