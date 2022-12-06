Meet The Joy — Jennifer Hudson’s Favorite South African Music Group

Get to know Jennifer Hudson’s favorite South African musical group.

Who Is The Joy?

The Joy consists of five members — Ntokozo Magcaba, Melokuhle Mkhungo, Sanele Ngcobo, Phelelani Sithole, and Sandile Sphelele Hlophe.

What Do The Joy Sing?

During the show, The Joy serenaded the audience with a medley of “We Give You All the Praise” and “Umacashelana.”

Where Is The Joy From?

Hailing from a small town just outside of Durban, South Africa, the musicians met in high school and decided to start a band after entering a singing competition.

What Type of Music Does The Joy Make?

These days, The Joy has traveled all around the world to entertain audiences with their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella.

For more information, visit TheJoyMusic.com.