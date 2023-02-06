JHud's Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party Makeup: Get the Look

Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to music icon Whitney Houston over the weekend, looking every bit a superstar herself.

JHud donned a strapless sparkling silver gown coated in sequins to Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, February 4.

The singer and "The Jennifer Hudson Show" host also wore diamond bracelets on each wrist, stud earrings, and matching silver heels.

Inside the event, JHud took part in a tribute to Whitney Houston, delivering a powerful performance of the late singer’s iconic song “The Greatest Love of All.” Jennifer was presented with her first Grammy, for Best R&B Album, by none other than Whitney Houston at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“There’s nothing like @clivejdavis Pre-Grammy Gala!” JHud wrote on Instagram. “So good seeing many friends, old and new. And it was my absolute honor and privilege to pay tribute to The Voice, the legendary Whitney Houston. She is always in my heart!”

Makeup: Get the Look

JHud's flawless makeup, featuring gray-silver eyeshadow and a red lip, was brought to life by makeup artist Adam Burrell, who also does her makeup on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." “Channeling Whitney for last night’s @whitneyhouston tribute,” he wrote on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

BASE

@no7usa Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Foundation in Umber

@no7usa HydraLuminous Concealer in #9 + #8.5

@no7usa Flawless Finish Loose Powder in Medium

EYES

@anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow Pomade in Chocolate

@anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Freeze

@fentybeauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky

@charlottetilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Bedroom Black

@ardellbeauty Wispies Lashes

@no7usa Lash Extender Fiber Mascara.

CHEEKS

@no7usa Stay Perfect Foundation Stick in Mahogany

@no7usa Lift & Luminate Triple Action Pressed Powder in Deep

@no7usa Matte Powder Blush in Pomegranate

LIPS

@narsissist Precision Lip Liner in Ride It

@narsissist Audatious Lipstick in Bette