Heidi Klum & JHud Want Fashion Benches on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Hudson might not have the supermodel career that Heidi Klum does, but the two stylish ladies can agree on one thing: Looking glam on the red carpet can be a challenge!

Both JHud and Heidi recently attended the Golden Globes, and the two shared the struggles of looking your best for red-carpet photos during their chat on the February 2 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Jennifer wore a gorgeous shimmering gold-sequined dress by New York-based designer CD Greene to the award show, but it might have been more pleasurable to look at than to wear. “It was loud,” revealed JHud. “You could hear me coming a mile away.

“I think you should make a manual on how to get inside a car in a gown, in a dress for a red carpet,” she told Heidi, sharing a video of her struggle to get in her car for the event.

“You need a stretch [limo] for those moments so you can lay there like this,” Heidi said, making her body go flat. “But then you have bad elbows… It’s always something.

“I wish when you get to the event there’s a little tent, you go in, they can steam and get you ready for you to go out,” Heidi pitched, mentioning that she sometimes has to wait in a car for hours before she can go out and walk the carpet, which can create unflattering lines in her outfits’ material.

JHud had her own idea on how to improve the red-carpet experience. “You’re a supermodel, so you walk in heels all the time… but sometimes I don’t wanna do that,” she said. “By the time you get to a certain point, you can’t feel your feet no more, right?

“So Heidi, I think what we need is pop-up, glamorous-looking benches so we can sit pretty and take a picture while we’re resting our feet.”

Heidi is on board. “We’re doing that, plus a little tent booth,” she agreed.

“I saw you from a distance and I just thought, she just looks so beautiful,” JHud said of the “America’s Got Talent” host’s Golden Globes dress, which was created by designer Kevin Germanier.

“He does only upcycling,” said Heidi of the designer. “I wanted to give upcycling a moment on a really big red carpet because all he does is new outfits out of scraps. So everything is scraps, or it’s beads, feathers, anything he can find. Then he makes you something new.

“I thought it was really good for the environment and wanted to give him a moment,” she said.