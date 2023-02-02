JHud Honors Heidi Klum with Dramatic Runway Look

Jennifer Hudson brought the drama while welcoming one of the world’s biggest supermodels to the show.

“This look was a runway moment in honor of legendary supermodel Heidi Klum coming to the show,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of the host’s look on the February 2 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“We wanted to bring a bit of drama to the show with this crystal bodysuit paired with this wool black dress,” said V.

“And best of all — the dress has pockets!”

The slit on the side of the gown was perfect for showing off Jennifer’s sparkling mid-calf high-heeled boots. She also sported slightly crimped hair fashioned into a high ponytail.

On the show, Heidi Klum spoke about her legendary Halloween costumes (particularly last year’s incredible worm costume!), shared her plans for turning 50, and taught JHud how to yodel!

Jennifer also had a reunion with her “Black Nativity” co-star Jacob Latimore, who played her son in the 2013 film. The actor, who next appears in “House Party,” talked about how it felt to receive his own day in his hometown of Milwaukee.

“It definitely hit different,” he said. “As soon as I get there, all my fans is there, my friends, my family… It was a very emotional day.”