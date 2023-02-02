JHud’s Son was Jealous of Jacob Latimore Playing Her Son in ‘Black Nativity’

Jennifer Hudson had a heartwarming reunion with the actor who played her son in one of her earliest films, but their mother-son bond on-screen made JHud’s real-life son a bit jealous!

“To see him all grown up, it blows my mind!” said JHud of actor Jacob Latimore, now 26 years old, during his appearance on the February 2 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Jacob played her son Langston in the 2013 musical film “Black Nativity.”

“You know, you and my son have the same birthday,” she told Jacob, whose birthday is August 10. “And you played my son!”

JHud’s real son, David, was just 4 years old when the film was released. “While he was playing my son, my son was like, ‘That’s not your son, I’m your son!’” JHud shared with her live studio audience.

“It’s like, ‘Mommy’s acting,’ but that’s how it normally goes,” she added.

August 10 is not just a special day because of Jacob and David’s birthdays, but also because August 10, 2022, is Jacob Latimore Day in the actor’s hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The star of “The Chi” received the honor from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on his 26th birthday.

“It definitely hit different,” he told JHud. “As soon as I get there, all my fans are there, my friends, my family, everybody who put work into where I am now. It was a very emotional day. It was a big deal for me.”