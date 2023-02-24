How Adam Blackstone’s Children Inspired His Solo Album ‘Legacy’

Adam Blackstone has worked with music’s biggest artists as a musician and musical director. But the Grammy-nominated artist credits his children for inspiring him to take the leap to release his own music as a solo artist.

Adam appeared on the February 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat about what motivated him to step out from behind the scenes after two decades of working with artists like Rihanna, Maroon 5, and Dr. Dre to release his solo album “Legacy.”

Adam spoke with Jennifer Hudson about how much loss he experienced during the pandemic. “We lost a lot of people,” he said. “I lost a cousin, a great musician friend as well. I had some friends lose parents.

“What I realized going to their memorial services was — I didn’t want to leave this earth with a laptop full of ideas,” he told JHud.

He shares that one of his mentors, DJ Jazzy Jeff, offered him some sage advice on being a creative type: “Leave here empty.”

“Playing with Rihanna and Dr. Dre and Justin Timberlake, all of those things are so, so amazing,” said Adam. “But what did I have to leave my children that has their name on it?

“I really wanted to do something for my family, for my kids. That’s why I even titled my album ‘Legacy.’”

“Legacy” features a selection of jazzy numbers with vocal performances by artists including Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, Queen Latifah, and many more.

Though Jennifer doesn’t appear on the album, Adam took the opportunity to invite her to duet on the classic jazz standard “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Adam just finished working as a musical director for Rihanna yet again, this time for her headline-making halftime show at Super Bowl LVII.

“People haven’t seen her perform in a while,” he said. “I really wanted to know, her being a new mom, her being… a mogul. What story did she want to tell?

“She said she wanted people to see and hear something they never saw before,” he continued. “And I think she accomplished that.”