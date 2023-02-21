Rotimi: Get to Know the 'Make You Say' Singer

Jennifer Hudson is giving it up for a talented jack of all trades!

Though he’s found success onscreen as an actor, Rotimi took the stage at “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on February 21 focusing on his musical pursuits by performing a medley of his songs “Love Somebody” and “Make You Say.”

Get to know more about this singer, songwriter, and actor!

His name means “stay with me”

Rotimi is of Yoruba origin, and it means “stay with me.” His birth name, however, is Olurotimi Akinosho, and he’s of Nigerian descent, though he was born and raised in New Jersey.

He starred in a movie with JHud

Rotimi starred with Jennifer in the 2013 movie “Black Nativity,” along with other “Jennifer Hudson Show” guests Jacob Latimore and Tyrese Gibson.

He’s a TV star

Though he’s appeared in films such as “Coming 2 America” and “Divergent,” the actor is best known for his roles on the Starz series “Boss” and “Power.”

Jay-Z is his mentor

Rotimi started writing his own music at age 11, and by 17 had joined a music group with Jay-Z’s nephew, with the rapper offering up his living room as practice space. Jay-Z became a mentor to Rotimi, and that support helped him propel his career forward.

He’s a prolific music artist

In 2015, he signed with 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records, and he has since released three EPs and four mixtapes. His debut full-length studio album, “All or Nothing,” was released in 2021. His sound is a combination of contemporary R&B mixed with traditional Afrobeat and dance hall.

Hear more sultry jams and learn more about Rotimi by visiting rotimimusic.com.