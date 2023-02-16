Freestyle Rapper Harry Mack’s Most Viral Moments

Jennifer Hudson was blown away by this incredible freestyle rapper!

Harry Mack is a freestyle rapper who is known for coming up with intricate and impressive rhymes off the top of his head. He first went viral in 2017 and currently has over 180 million views on his YouTube channel!

“I fell in love with hip-hop when I was young,” he told JHud on the February 16 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “I wanted to be cool, so I started listening to that music and genuinely fell in love with it.”

JHud challenged the skilled rapper by having him come up with improvised rhymes about random items she unearthed from a bag, including a blow dryer, a “Dreamgirls” DVD, and an autographed photo of Simon Cowell!

“It’s all about timing whenever I’m rhyming, I’m out here shining, I’m even getting love from Simon!” he spits out.

“H Mack, a minute, y’all know it’s vital, they call this the hip-hop revival, I’ll be killing this since my second-grade recital, but I’m sitting here with the original American Idol!”

Catch Harry Mack on tour! Check out his tour dates by visiting harrymackofficial.com.