Larry Wilmore, Adam Blackstone
Episodes February 24, 2023
Larry Wilmore promotes The Podcast Academy’s Awards for Excellence in Audio.
Grammy-nominated musician Adam Blackstone chats with Jennifer about his recent album “Legacy” after playing with Rihanna at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Jennifer surprises 17-year-old Te’Meiah Dorsey from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, via video chat, who loves basketball, bucket hats, theater, singing, and JHud. She is a huge fan who wrote into the show thanking Jennifer for inspiring her and helping her get through difficult times.