Larry Wilmore Offers Advice on How to Find Success

Larry Wilmore is offering some great advice for creative types who want to turn their dreams into reality!

Larry has worked on shows including “Sister, Sister,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “In Living Color,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “The Office,” “Insecure,” “Grown-ish,” “The Daily Show”… and the list goes on!

The writer, producer, actor, comedian, show creator, and podcast host appeared on the February 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and he had a lot of wisdom to share about how he’s been able to develop a super successful career in the entertainment industry.

Check out Larry’s tips on how to find success!

Don’t Limit Yourself

In his four decades working in Hollywood, Larry really has done it all! And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

He tells JHud that he resists putting himself in a box. “That’s for people that don’t have imaginations,” he said. “Pick to be imaginative. Pick to be expansive.

“In a business that's as mercurial as showbiz, it’s good to be able to shift… A lot of the time, your imagination will be your friend if you have to put it in a different lane.”

Put Yourself Out There

Larry encourages creative types to have a specific goal in mind — and share it with the world, or at least say it out loud. “Have a vision for what you want to do. I call it manifesting, or ‘putting it out there.’”

He then launched into a story about doing an open mic night at the beginning of his career. He declared to himself that in two years, he was going to have his name on the marquee.

Lo and behold, two years later, he was headlining that same theater and had his name on the marquee! “I put it out there,” he said.

"There's nothing like seeing your vision manifest!" added JHud.

Once You Succeed, Help Others Find Success

Once you find success in whatever it is you do, make sure you’re helping the next person get the opportunity to do the same. Larry told JHud that that's what he's tried to do his whole career with other Black creators.

“I came up at a time when chances for us to be in positions of what I call ‘controlling the narrative’ were very thin,” he told JHud.

“The doors weren’t always open. I wanted to be one of those people that opened the door for us. I thought, if I could get my foot in the door, my job was to keep my foot there and say, ‘Come on in! Come on in!’ And that's what I did.”