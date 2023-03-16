Top 5 ‘Scandal’ Secrets from Katie Lowes & Guillermo Díaz

Katie Lowes and Guillermo Díaz are dropping some “Scandal” secrets on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The real-life besties, who played Quinn and Huck on “Scandal” for seven seasons, are reliving the hit ABC series with the show’s fans on their podcast, “Unpacking the Toolbox: A Scandal Rewatch.”

The two appeared on the show to discuss their podcast and their friendship — but mostly, they shared some juicy “Scandal” gossip!

1. Katie & Guillermo Finally Understand Why People Love ‘Scandal’

There’s no “Scandal” reboot in the cards, but there is this rewatch podcast where fans can relive all the episodes with two of its stars!

“While we were [filming the show], we really couldn’t watch the show, we were so busy live-tweeting with all [the fans],” Katie told Jennifer Hudson on the March 16 show. Now that they have the time to really watch the show, Katie said, “We get it now! We get why people love it!”

“We were too close to it to really sit back and see what everyone else was seeing,” added Guillermo. But he agrees with Katie — “This show is really good!”

2. The ‘Scandal’ Stars Get Together for Reunions and ‘Constantly Text Each Other’

The show hasn’t been on the air for four years, but the whole “Scandal” gang still talks and hangs out! Katie said of her “Scandal” family, “We are all so in love.”

“We’re all on a WhatsApp chain,” added Guillermo. “We’re constantly texting each other.”

The name of their WhatsApp group text is called “Whistle Pigs.” Explained Katie, “It’s the type of whiskey brand that we all had one night drinking [in Washington, D.C.].

“It was freezing cold and it was raining, and no one was around, and we were chugging Whistle Pig, and we were talking about America, going around to all the monuments, and it was amazing!” said Katie.

“We’ve had some ‘Scandal’ reunion kind of parties,” Katie added. “A cast member got married and we all started in the same place. We had another cast member who has a beautiful home in Los Olivos, and we’re currently arranging the next ‘Scandal’ family hangout.”

3. They Dish on Their ‘Scandal’ Love Scenes

When JHud asked them if it was awkward for their “Scandal” characters to get romantically involved since they’re such good friends, Guillermo replied, “No, honestly, it wasn’t. Not for us.

“We were already such close friends,” he continued. “Our conversations before we had one sexy scene on top of the car… I was like, Katie, do whatever you want. That was pretty much it, and we pretty much went for it.”

Added Katie, “Basically, we were like, we’re going to use a lot of tongue.”

4. They Reveal the Reason Why They Had to Speak So Fast on 'Scandal'

There was a good reason they always spoke so fast on the show — it was a directive from “Scandal” showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

“Normally for a drama, [the scripts] are 60 pages. ‘Scandal’ scripts were 89 pages in 42 minutes,” explained Katie. “So [Shonda] was like, ‘You better talk fast because we don’t want to cut this.’

“In the show, we were up against a clock saving a case,” she added. “She wanted you all to feel the sort of rush and stress, so there was something called ‘Scandal’ pace.”

JHud asked the duo to say the lines of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” theme song as fast as possible to see who could speak faster. (Spoiler: Katie blew Guillermo out of the water with her speed-talking!)

5. Katie Has Seen Guillermo Naked, and Guillermo Talks Getting Busy in His Trailer

While playing “Guilty or Not Guilty,” Katie revealed that she’s seen a “Scandal” co-star naked — and it was Guillermo!

“I’ve seen Guillermo naked,” she said matter-of-factly. “He’s gorgeous.”

Meanwhile — and unrelated to the above factoid — Guillermo said he was “guilty” of getting busy in his trailer! “Seven years on a show, we spent so much time in our trailer,” was all Guillermo would say.

“I missed a major opportunity,” replied Katie. “Never. Not once. So sorry to Adam, my husband of 17 years!”