Comedy Stars and Their Celebrity Friendships

February may be International Friendship Month, but it’s never too early to celebrate your good friends!

Jennifer Hudson has featured quite a few comedy stars on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and it’s evident that laughter truly binds people together.

Marlon Wayans

JHud and Marlon Wayans have not only shared the screen as husband and wife (in 2021’s Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” ), but the two actors have become very close friends in real life.

“We should do more movies together!” Marlon said during his appearance on the show, then pitched the idea of them playing Billy Dee Williams and Diana Ross. We’d see it!

“I have this thing called loyalty,” Marlon told JHud. “You came and you sang at my mama’s funeral. For nothing… when you did that, I’m always a phone call away.”

“I’m so grateful to have had you as a co-star, and now, one of my best friends and favorite people in life,” Jennifer replied.

Regina Hall

Regina Hall has also been in a few movies with Marlon, and not only considers him a friend, but a family member. “I love Marlon, he’s like a big brother,” she told JHud during her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

And like all big brothers, they sometimes don’t treat you the way you wish they would!

“Did he spoil you? He spoiled me,” JHud asked Regina, referencing the ultra generous acts of kindness she would get from Marlon on set. “I got massages, I got chocolate, I got gifts,” said JHud.

“You got spoiled, I got nothing,” the comedy star replied. “He won’t even share food with me. I’m like, ‘Marlon, can I taste that,’ and he said ‘No, they got some at crafty.’”

Joel McHale

Joel McHale got caught up with a friend at “The Jennifer Hudson Show”! Both the “DC’s Stargirl” actor and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela appeared on the same episode in October, and they had a fond reunion backstage !

The two previously worked together in a Season 3 episode of “Community.” Shangela and Joel took to the internet to share a performance of “Pocket Full of Hawthornes,” a song featured on the NBC sitcom.

Tony Hale

During his appearance on the show, Tony Hale spoke about his unlikely friendship with Broadway con Liza Minelli, who played his love interest on “Arrested Development.”

“Lisa took my wife and I out to lunch, and she was talking about this concert she just did at Radio City Music Hall,” Tony recalled. She brought up her famous, very fast-paced song “Liza with a Z,” and he admitted he wasn’t familiar. She then immediately bust out singing it perfectly!

“A lot of icons like that, they’re kind of difficult, but she is the kindest, most gracious person — like you,” he said to JHud.

