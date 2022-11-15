JHud Wants Kerry Washington to Be Her Director!

Kerry Washington did everything she could to last the duration of President Barack Obama’s farewell party.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud and the “Scandal” alum discussed attending the 2017 party at the White House to commemorate the end of Obama’s historic presidency.

When Jennifer asked Kerry how long she stayed, she hilariously answered, “I don’t know. That’s when you know it’s a party.”

Kerry, a mom to two children with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, said she was nursing at the time and brought her breast pump to the lavish soirée.

“At 2 a.m., [I asked,] ‘Can someone show me a closet?’” Kerry recalled.

After using her pump, Kerry said she left breast milk in the White House fridge.

Check out more highlights from Kerry’s interview, below:

Kerry on Getting Lionel Richie’s Approval for Her Halloween Costume

During the interview, Kerry discussed dressing as Lionel Richie for Halloween, in which she channeled the cover of his 1982 self-titled album.

“I’m a huge Lionel Richie fan,” Kerry told Jennifer. “I had a huge Lionel Richie poster [in my bedroom.]”

She also got Lionel’s stamp of approval — with help from his famous daughter Nicole Richie.

“First, his daughter [Nicole] saw it, [and said,] ‘I never felt this close to you,’” Kerry recalled.

When Lionel caught wind of Kerry’s tribute, she says, “He told me I won Halloween.”

Kerry Washington on Her ‘Very L.A.’ Pets

Kerry told Jennifer that her pet reptiles — including a leopard gecko — have a “circle of life”-like feeding system.

“You feed worms, then you feed the worms to the lizard,” she said.

Kerry said her worms are vegan — “they’re very L.A.” — eating primarily spinach and kale, with a carrot as an occasional treat.

“[Like a] last meal before you die,” she said, adding that the lizards could eat four worms a day.

When Jennifer asked Kerry if she had always been a lizard person, she said no but opened up to it because of her kids.

“When your kids love something, it opens your heart. If you love this lizard, I love this lizard.”

Kerry on How Her Children Are ‘All So Different’

Kerry told Jennifer that she and her family bond over their love of “Broadway shows and movies with music.”

However, Kerry said she and her children are “all so different,” explaining, “As a parent, you try not to put interests on them.”

As an only child, Kerry said, “I’m fascinated by sibling dynamics.”

“I could watch [my children] interact all day long. You get to witness the crazy of your family together.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Kerry on Giving Stunt Men and Women Their Props

Kerry told Jennifer that she recently wrapped on a project in Colombia where she did her own stunts.

“Why didn’t I do this in my 20s?” she said, adding, “I did as much [stunts] as insurance would let me.”

When Jennifer said she had done stunts herself, both actresses acknowledged the courageous work of stunt men and women.

“Being a stunt person is so phenomenally brave,” Kerry said. “The way they put themselves on the line to tell our stories.”

Kerry Washington on Directing Jennifer Hudson One Day

In the chat, Kerry and Jennifer discussed working together on 2016’s “Confirmation,” a television film about Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court nomination hearings. It was also Kerry’s first time producing a film and the beginning of her production company.

“’There’s a role I want you to play, Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson,’” Kerry recalled asking Jennifer. “When you said yes, it was such an affirmation for me, and the story we’re telling.”

While Kerry played Anita Hill — an employee at the Department of Education who accused Thomas, her supervisor, of sexual harassment — Jennifer portrayed Angela Wright, a fellow Clarence Thomas accuser.

Jennifer also expressed interest to work with Kerry again, telling the actress she’d love her to direct her in a project one day.

Kerry also said that she, her “Reasonable Doubt” co-star Emayatzy Corinealdi, and JHud could play cousins or sisters one day, as people always say they look alike.

“Anytime you call me to work with you, girl, I will be there with bells on,” Jennifer said.

Watch this space!