Why Sebastian Maniscalco Started a Podcast for New Parents

New dad Sebastian Maniscalco hopes his parenting podcast helps alleviate the fears and anxieties that he knows new parents go through — and gives them a laugh in the process.

“I’m a hypochondriac,” said Sebastian on the March 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “I constantly think I’m passing away.”

“With my kids, when they get a cold, I think, ‘This is it, let’s go to the hospital, it’s over,’” he told Jennifer Hudson. “So I would call my pediatrician and go, ‘This is the problem’… He would calm me down.

“We decided to do a podcast for parents who have questions,” explained the comedian of his podcast Daddy vs. Doctor, hosted by himself and his kids’ actual pediatrician, Dr. Scott Cohen. “I think every parent thinks they’re on an island by themself and it’s only happening to them.

“Callers call in with behavioral issues, illnesses, what have you,” he continued. “Doctor gives a little medical advice, and I come in and sprinkle a little humor on it — boom, we got a podcast!”

Sebastian, who is married with two kids ages 5 and 3, is about to turn 50 years old. “I could very well be in a wheelchair at my daughter’s wedding,” he said of getting older. “I get out of bed now, and there’s no reason I should be hearing my knees when I go to the bathroom.”

Sebastian revealed that his parenting style reflects the way he was brought up. “I’m the disciplinarian in the marriage,” the comedian said. “I grew up like I was in the army. I’m trying to install structure and whatnot, but the kids today… they’re very picky about food.

“Growing up, we got one dinner. It was what everybody was eating. And if I didn’t like it, I’m starving for the rest of the night,” he said, adding, “My wife is more accommodating.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

“We try to take the good things with our parents and apply them to our kids and do the best we can,” said Sebastian. “It’s been a ball, especially my daughter and my son, and bringing them to shows and showing them what daddy does.”

There is one very specific thing about parenthood that Sebastian isn’t a fan of. “I don’t like people at the park waiting in line behind me to use the swing,” he said. “That’s not a cool move, by the way.”

Sebastian’s latest special, “Is It Me?” is on Netflix. Find out more information about Sebastian’s podcast by visiting daddyvsdoctor.com.