Toni Braxton Had Foot Surgery After Onstage Injury

Toni Braxton is on the mend after having foot surgery.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer walked out onstage and greeted Jennifer wearing a boot cast.

“My foot is crunchy,” Toni said while lifting up her leg.

Toni explained that she fell down onstage years ago but did not get her foot checked out. Toni said she recently underwent surgery and told the audience to “take care of your feet, girls.”

However, Jennifer noted how Toni made her leg brace a fabulous accessory to her outfit.

“Don’t she make everything look good?” Jennifer said. “Makes me want to put on a boot.”

Check out more highlights from Toni’s interview, below.

Toni on Preparing for Thanksgiving Two Weeks Beforehand

Toni told Jennifer that she and the Braxtons began preparing for Thanksgiving two weeks ago.

Toni added that the family will have their big dinner via Zoom, as they will be in different locations this year.

Despite this, Toni said she and her loved ones have already planned out an impressive menu, including collard greens, string beans, and two types of mac and cheese.

She said she does the stuffing last, as it requires drippings from the turkey.

Toni added that sisters Tamar and Trina prepare chitterlings, the small intestines of animals such as pigs.

Toni on Not Being Her Sons’ Favorite Artist

Toni said her sons Diezel and Denim do not consider her to be their favorite artist! Instead, Toni said they enjoy artists from the “younger generation,” such as Drake.

Despite this, Toni said she is so proud of her children, who are “killing it” at college. Toni said Denim is taking online classes in Los Angeles and is a junior sports agent, while Diezel is a student at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

When a picture of the two flashed across the screen, Jennifer noted “they almost look like twins.”

Noting they are 14 months apart, Toni said the family calls them “Black Irish twins” because of how similar they look.

Though she said “they are good kids,” Toni said the two need to learn how to cook in order to attract a partner.

Toni on Whether People Make Love to Her Music

When Jennifer asked Toni if she believed babies are born to her music, Toni shot down the rumor.

“I hear that all the time, but I don’t get it because my songs are sad love songs,” she explained.

Though Jennifer said Toni’s songs are “sexy,” Toni doubled down on her “sad” music.

“I don’t understand it.”

Toni recalled having a conversation with rapper Lil’ Kim, who wanted Toni to sing her at wedding.

When Toni told her that she didn’t “have any happy love songs,” Kim said, “Girl, can’t nobody understand what you say. Just sing the song.”

“That is hilarious,” Jennifer said about the funny story.

Toni on Her Mom’s Love Life

Toni confirmed that her 74-year-old mother Evelyn — who split from husband and Toni’s father Michael in 2000 — is single and ready to mingle!

She told Jennifer that Evelyn is “on a couple of [dating] apps” but “won’t tell” many details.

However, Toni said that Evelyn’s kids and grandchildren helped her with her profile and that she recently went on a date.

“I’m excited for her,” Toni said.

Toni on Kelly Rowland’s Impression of Her

“Do I sing that low?” Toni said about the impersonation.

When Jennifer asked Toni about her signature voice, she said she has had a low register “all my life” and was known as “that little girl with the low deep voice.”

Toni added that growing up, she wanted to sound like Anita Baker, also known for her low voice.

“That’s who I wanted to be. I wanted to be just like her,” Toni said.

Toni on Her Celebrity Crushes

When Jennifer asked Toni about her first celebrity crush, she said Jimmie Walker, who played J.J. on the legendary sitcom “Good Times.”

Toni said she idolized Janet Jackson growing up, and when her character on “Good Times” had a crush on J.J., she had to have one as well.

Toni also said she crushed on Danny DeVito because, “I’m short. He’s short. Something about the shortness.”