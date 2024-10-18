Jennifer Hudson Celebrates ‘The Gift of Love’ Release with her ‘Holiday in October’ Special!

Jennifer Hudson brought out the glitz and glamour of the holiday season a few months early!

To celebrate the release of her new album, JHud got into the holiday spirit for “The Gift of Love: Jennifer’s Holiday in October Special” on the October 18 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Jennifer’s set was decked out for the occasion in snow-covered fir trees, plenty of poinsettias, and loads and loads of sparkles!

The host shared the inspiration behind why she chose certain holiday classics for “The Gift of Love,” which include “Carol of the Bells,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “O Holy Night.” She also revealed that none other than her son, David, named the album!

JHud’s guests Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold, who were the epitome of jolly in coordinated red and green outfits, briefly took on hosting duties when they introduced Jennifer as she took to the stage to perform her new original holiday tune “Santa for Someone.”

“The Gift of Love” is Jennifer’s very first-ever holiday album, and it’s a dream fulfilled for the artist.

“I am a Christmas fanatic, and the hardest part is narrowing down the songs,” JHud told Josh Dallas during one of her holiday shows in 2022. “I promise, I’m going to do a Christmas album one day!”

That day has finally arrived! “The Gift of Love” is out now!

View the full track list and find out if Jennifer is coming to your city on her upcoming tour “The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience” by visiting jenniferhudson.world .