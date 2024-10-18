‘The Gift of Love’: Enter for a Chance to Win a Signed Copy of Jennifer Hudson's Holiday Album!

The holidays have come early, and Jennifer Hudson is giving away a special gift to five lucky winners!

During “The Gift of Love: Jennifer’s Holiday in October Special" on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud performed songs from her new holiday album, “The Gift of Love.”

Since the holidays are all about giving, Jennifer surprised her audience with their very own copy of the album, which includes holiday classics like “Carol of the Bells,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “O Holy Night,” in addition to new songs like “Santa for Someone” and guest features by Common and African group The Joy.

If you want to cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa while enjoying JHud masterfully crooning timeless favorites, you’re in luck!

We’re giving away signed copies of Jennifer Hudson’s holiday album “The Gift of Love” to five winners!

Complete the entry form below for your chance to win!

“The Gift of Love” is available for purchase now. Check out the full track list and find out if Jennifer is coming to your city on her upcoming tour “The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience” by visiting jenniferhudson.world .

Form expires on November 01, 2024.

**Entry period ends on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 5:59 a.m. PT.

Good luck!