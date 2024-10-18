Jennifer Hudson Pulls Off the Ultimate Holiday Surprise for an Extraordinary Family with 9 Foster Kids

The holidays came early for this incredible family!

Ryan and Sara Senters from Phoenix, Arizona, are the proud parents of 11: two biological kids, and nine foster children. As the couple told to PEOPLE, many of the children they fostered and would eventually adopt were welcomed to the family in their late teens, when they would soon age out of the foster care system.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” welcomed three generations of the Senters family to “The Gift of Love: Jennifer’s Holiday in October Special,” which coincided with the release of her debut holiday album, “The Gift of Love.” (Fancy that!)

In addition to fostering children, Ryan and Sara founded Friends of Ohana to help foster kids make the big leap to living on their own. The nonprofit provides them with mentorship programs and other opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have so they can learn how to thrive as young adults out in the world.

Sara told Jennifer that having such a big family is “beautiful chaos,” but she and Ryan wouldn't have it any other way.

“We get to choose this love and choose this family,” said Ryan. “They are chosen, they are valued… we get to be a part of this big family together.”

Now that’s a family that truly knows what it’s like to choose joy every day!

Seeing as JHud welcomed the Senters to her Holiday in October show, she knew they couldn’t come by the Happy Place without receiving a special gift! Jennifer surprised the family with matching pajamas, stockings full of JHud swag, and her new holiday album “The Gift of Love”!

That’s not all — the family also received a six-night stay at the Vrbo vacation rental of their choice so they can enjoy a stress-free holiday together!

We know this giant family will have a fabulous time no matter what location they choose — as long as the place comes with more than one bathroom!

