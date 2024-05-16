Jennifer Hudson Surprises Twins Raised in Foster Care with the Ultimate 40th Birthday Gift

Sponsored by Fairmont Mayakoba | Jennifer Hudson is putting the spotlight on a pair of twin sisters who are making an incredible impact on the lives of foster youth.

Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, identical twin sisters from Houma, Louisiana, were shocked when Jennifer invited them up onstage from their seats in the studio audience on Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” !

JHud wanted to highlight all the ways Cherry and Sherry — who are known as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins” — have dedicated their lives to public service, specifically by helping kids and teens in the foster care system.

The sisters experienced firsthand the challenges of growing up in the Louisiana foster care system. They first entered foster care at 6 years old and were never officially adopted, though they say they were well taken care of by their foster parents.

“We had great foster parents, and that’s not the typical story of foster kids,” Cherry told Jennifer on the show.

Wanting to support foster kids who may be struggling as they age out of the system, they launched the nonprofit CHeriSH Times Two. Their organization is dedicated to promoting self-sufficiency during life transitions by providing support, resources, and education.

One of their standout initiatives is their Laptop of Love campaign, which assists graduating foster youth by donating computers to help them pursue their educational goals.

At 18, Cherry and Sherry were gifted laptops by the state of Louisiana, and it made a huge impact on their success as college students. “These laptops carried us from our first day of Nicholls State University until we graduated into the 3% of foster children who get a secondary degree,” said Cherry.

Since the initiative’s launch in 2020, CHeriSH Times Two has been able to donate over 50 laptops to foster youth.

Because these sisters spend all their time helping others, they often forget to set time aside for self-care. That’s why Jennifer surprised Cherry and Sherry with a six-night stay at Playa del Carmen’s Fairmont Mayakoba resort!

“Just in time for our 40th birthday!” exclaimed the twins simultaneously upon receiving this amazing surprise.

Cherry and Sherry received a six-night stay in a Signature Casita Room with the “Appetite for Luxury” meal plan, which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages, plus non-motorized water sports and one on-property boat tour.

And for more information on CHeriSH Times Two, visit eftwins.com .