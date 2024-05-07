How The Split Second Foundation Helps Empower People Living with Disabilities

Sponsored by Denny’s | Jennifer Hudson is shining a light on an inspiring community hero who found his purpose after becoming disabled.

Jennifer welcomed Mark Raymond Jr. from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Mark is the founder and CEO of The Split Second Foundation, a nonprofit that helps patients with paralysis, stroke, or amputation transition from inpatient rehabilitation back into society with a focus on mental health support. Through his foundation, Mark has been a champion for people like him who live with a disability.

In July 2016, Mark dove off his friend’s boat into shallow water on Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana. Mark accidentally hit his head on an unseen sandbank and became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, waking up in the trauma ICU three weeks later. He was told he had fractured the fifth vertebrae at the base of his neck and could no longer walk or fully use his hands.

Mark told Jennifer that he found it extremely difficult to transition from the hospital back to home life after becoming paralyzed.

“In the hospital, you have all these resources, doctors, therapists, nurses,” he said. “Once you’re discharged, that whole responsibility is on your family and you. And not having the right community and structure and the right resources really leads to those downward spirals.”

He shared that in the aftermath of his accident, he felt like he had a lack of purpose. Mark decided to put his energy into creating an adaptive gym in his hometown with a focus on mental health. He didn’t want anyone in his community to feel alone and made it his life’s mission to help others.

In 2021, Mark launched The Split Second Foundation. The organization has specially designed workout equipment and therapy programs that allow clients to grow physically stronger while mental health experts facilitate the hard transition to a new way of living.

Mark and his foundation have been able to change the lives of over 400 families, providing essential services and resources, creating opportunities, and fostering an environment where every individual feels empowered and valued. Each program, whether it’s fitness, vocational training, or mental health support, is meticulously crafted to address the unique needs of individuals with disabilities.

“If you’re happy, you’re not going back to the hospital,” Mark told Jennifer. “You feel like you have purpose. You’re not constantly looking backwards on life; you’re looking forward to life.”

For Mark, this life-changing experience illuminated the disparities in access and lack of community resources to turn to for help. He now advocates for millions of others by transforming the split-second that led to his injury into a life filled with awareness, hope, and action.

“Having more disabled voices and having more disabled faces in spaces really helps,” said Mark.

Because of the incredible impact he’s making on the lives of people living with disabilities, Jennifer surprised Mark with $10,000 from Denny’s to help The Split Second Foundation continue to thrive.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has partnered with Denny’s to launch “Stacks of Love,” a new segment on the show that shines a light on layered stories that celebrate authentic conversations around mental health — because there’s no better time than now to focus on your well-being.

As America’s Diner, Denny’s is a place that welcomes you as you are. Denny’s is committed to highlighting mental health awareness.

To learn more about how Denny’s is promoting mental health awareness, head to dennys.com .

And for more info on the Split Second Foundation, head to splitsecondfoundation.org .