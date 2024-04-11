‘Wheelchair Papi’ Viral Star Shows Others That Disability Doesn’t Have to Slow You Down

Anthony Sanchez from Fort Worth, Texas — better known online as “Wheelchair Papi” — stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with his daughter, Mya, to share his story of perseverance and keeping positive after becoming paralyzed.

In October 2014, Anthony was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident. He was 26 at the time and had only just found out he was going to be a father. During the months leading up to the birth of his child, he spiraled into a depression where he felt his life was over.

On May 2, 2015, his daughter, Mya, was born. Anthony credits her birth with helping him turn his life around after the accident.

“When all that happened, it wasn’t about me anymore. I knew the bigger picture was to be a father for her, so I couldn’t let my injury or my disability stop me from being the best father that I could for her,” he told Jennifer Hudson. “I look at her, and that’s all the motivation I need.”

This year marks the 10th year since the accident, and Anthony has spent the last decade using his story to inspire hope in others in similar situations.

He started posting videos online as “Wheelchair Papi” to bring awareness to the wheelchair community and show that a disability doesn’t have to slow you down. On social media, he shares photos and videos of himself working out at the gym, driving, golfing, and having fun with his daughter.

Anthony also regularly visits hospitals and rehab centers to spend time with people who have become recently paralyzed and offer them encouragement.

Mya said she’s proud of her father and all he’s accomplished while being paralyzed. “I’m very proud of him because even though he’s in a wheelchair, he never lets that stop [him],” Mya told Jennifer.

The two have a tradition of going to the movies together because that’s one of the only places where Anthony can get out of his chair and cuddle with his daughter.

Inspired by Anthony’s efforts in spreading positivity, Jennifer surprised Anthony and Mya with a one-year supply of movie tickets from Fandango!

