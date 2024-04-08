How a Single Mom Went from ‘American Idol’ Auditionee to Living Out Her Singing Dream as ‘The Rideshare Queen’

Jennifer Hudson loves celebrating and surprising people who bring joy to the world in their one-of-a-kind way!

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud chatted with Deanna Dixon from Atlanta, Georgia. (This isn’t the first time Deanna and Jennifer have met — they originally connected in 2004 when they were both auditioning for Season 3 of “American Idol”!)

Deanna is a single mom and a full-time rideshare driver. She enjoys her job because she has a passion for making a positive impact on people’s lives. Deanna’s goal as a rideshare driver is to make sure passengers leave their ride better than how they arrived.

Deanna is known on social media as “The Rideshare Queen.” Videos of Deanna singing and interacting with her passengers while driving have gone viral, with over 5 million views!

“I created this alter ego for myself because I had transitioned from Los Angeles back to Atlanta for my daughter, and I wanted to find a way to still keep my crown on my head no matter what my circumstances are,” she told Jennifer. “I call myself ‘The Rideshare Queen’ because you’re going to have a royal experience in my car.”

She describes her videos as a mix of “Carpool Karaoke,” “Taxicab Confessions,” and general life talk. In her many videos, Deanna shows off her natural enthusiasm to meet all sorts of new people who take a ride in her vehicle, which she rents.

Deanna always aims to go above and beyond for her passengers. She often helps passengers with their groceries and assists them in and out of their houses.

She fondly recalled the day she spent with a passenger in his 80s, whom she calls her “bestie,” driving him all over Atlanta to see historical sites. “I never expected to have such a powerful connection with somebody that I thought was so different than me,” she told Jennifer.

Jennifer had a huge surprise in store for Deanna — her hero, Tabitha Brown, walked out onstage with a custom gift for her!

“Oh, my God!” exclaimed Deanna, immediately bursting into tears. Tabitha used to be a rideshare driver herself, and just a few years later she became famous for her cooking videos and infectious personality.

“You’re one of the people that showed me I can create my own platform,” she told Tabitha while weeping. “I saw you in your videos bring so much joy… You have just inspired me so much. You’re my superhero.”

“You’re spreading joy and love to people, making them smile and happy,” Tabitha told Deanna, giving her a hug.

Check out some other videos of “The Rideshare Queen” spreading joy to her passengers!

Deanna & Her ‘Bestie’

Deanna spent the day with 83-year-old “bestie” Jerry. In the video, Deanna and Jerry get to know each other and share many laughs together.

Passenger Performs a Powerhouse Ballad

Deanna had a heart-to-heart talk with a passenger that ended with her new friend showing off her amazing singing skills.

Deanna Serenades a Fan’s Parents

