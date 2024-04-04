The Cast of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Joins the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted

Monday, April 8

Jonny Marlow/Jacob Webster

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson stops by to kick off “Abbott Elementary” Week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Author and social media personality Tabitha Brown joins us to discuss her book “I Did a Thing: 30 Days to Living Free.”

Jennifer then welcomes Deanna Dixon, a single mom and full-time rideshare driver from Atlanta, Georgia. Known as the “RideShare Queen” on social media, Deanna’s viral videos, which combine carpool karaoke, cab confessions, and life talk, have amassed over 20 million views. Her goal is to make sure passengers leave feeling better than when they arrived.

Tuesday, April 9

Copyrighted/Wendy Le

Tyler James Williams from “Abbott Elementary” stops by.

Dorian Missick stops by to talk about his new film, “Shirley,” a biopic about trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm.

Jennifer welcomes Ford McLiney from Kansas City, Missouri, a high-level athlete who has found solace in diving amid struggles with his sexuality. Encouraged by an online friendship with openly gay swimmer Ryan Dafforn, Ford now works as a recruiter and diving coach, aiming to support other athletes.

Wednesday, April 10

Janelle James/Bobby Quillard

Janelle James and William Stanford Davis from “Abbott Elementary” stop by the studio.

Jennifer then welcomes Bryan Ross from Beaumont, California, a P.E. teacher and coach at Ánimo Venice Charter High School. His wife, Janet, wrote to celebrate Bryan’s dedication to mentoring and coaching students in a Title 1 school. As a Watts neighborhood native, Bryan is driven by the area’s challenges to give back through education, offering life experiences to bridge the gap for underserved communities.

Thursday, April 11

Ryan Powell / Frank Micelotta/ABC

“Abbott Elementary” stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti visit the show.

Jennifer then welcomes Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Dev Shah from Largo, Florida.

Next, Anthony Sanchez from Fort Worth, Texas, stops by to chat with Jennifer. Anthony was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident seven months before the birth of his daughter Mia. Anthony believes his daughter’s birth turned his life around. Dubbed “Wheelchair Papi,” he’s become a social media sensation, raising awareness for the wheelchair community, offering support, and inspiring others to thrive despite challenges.

Friday, April 12

Ben Cope/Storm

Lisa Ann Walter from “Abbott Elementary” stops by.

Chef Kwame joins Jennifer in a cooking demo.

Jennifer welcomes 17-year-old Dr. Dorothy Tillman from Chicago, Illinois, who recently made headlines for earning her Ph.D. in Integrated Behavioral Health from Arizona State University. Dr. Tillman’s educational journey includes earning her associate degree at age 10, her bachelor’s degree at age 12, and her master’s degree by age 14. In 2020, she founded the DorothyJeanius STEAM Leadership Institute for Kids in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Despite her impressive accomplishments, she considers herself an average teenager and is currently preparing for prom.