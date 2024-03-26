This Neuroscientist is Passionate About Improving Your Mental Health

This inspiring woman is doing all she can to show the world that mental health is worth prioritizing.

Jennifer Hudson welcomed neuroscientist and content creator Emily McDonald from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to explain how understanding the brain works can lead to improving one’s mental health.

Neuroscience is “the study of how our nervous system works,” explained Emily on the show. Her Instagram, @emonthebrain, features videos of Emily sharing tips and advice based on science of how to boost your mood and create a positive mindset.

Emily started studying neuroscience in college. In her research lab, she scanned children’s brains and studied learning and memory.

She told Jennifer that she struggled with her mental health in college and became passionate about helping others with improving their own mental health.

“Without mental health, there’s no enjoyment in life,” she said.

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Emily took questions from Jennifer’s in-studio audience and explained many of the ways you can improve how you think about and react to the world, others, and yourself.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has partnered with Denny's to launch “Stacks of Love,” a new segment on the show that shines a light on layered stories that celebrate authentic conversations around mental health — because there’s no better time than now to focus on your well being.

As America's Diner, Denny's is a place that welcomes you as you are. Denny’s is committed to highlighting mental health awareness.

Because of Emily’s efforts in helping people improve their mindset, Jennifer surprised Emily with $10,000 on behalf of Denny’s to donate to a research foundation of her choice so that the brain can continue to be studied.

Emily shared that she would be donating the $10,000 to the Aoki Foundation, which supports organizations in the brain science and research areas with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation.

