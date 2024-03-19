Dance Studio Teaches Young Girls Choreography and Self-Love

Sponsored by Denny’s | “The Jennifer Hudson Show” loves to highlight the stories of people who use their creative abilities to do good!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed Eryka Waller from Philadelphia, PA, to the show to learn how she combined her background in social work and dance to make an impact for young girls in her community.

Eryka Waller is a dance instructor and owner of The Quinn Center for Performing Arts, where she teaches kids ages 2-18 all styles of dance: jazz, ballet, hip-hop, tap, and more.

Prior to opening her dance studio, Eryka was a performer and social worker in the medical, school, early intervention, and adoption fields. She saw the challenges youth in the city face on a daily basis and felt the need to do what she could to help give them a safe space to express themselves and gain confidence.

Using her background in social work and her experience in and passion for performing arts, she opened the Quinn Center in 2019 to provide a safe and healthy outlet for young girls of color in her community.

Eryka has committed herself to ensuring young women have a place to build their skills in dance while also instilling the values of self-esteem and self-love.

According to the studio’s website, the center’s mission is to ensure that every girl knows that “no matter how young you are, you are important, loved, needed, and you matter.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has partnered with Denny's to launch “Stacks of Love,” a new segment on the show that shines a light on layered stories that celebrate authentic conversations around mental health — because there’s no better time than now to focus on your well being.

As America's Diner, Denny's is a place that welcomes you as you are. Denny’s is committed to highlighting mental health awareness.

Because of Eryka’s effort to promote self-esteem and self-love in young girls, Jennifer surprised Eryka with a donation of $10,000 on behalf of Denny’s so she can continue her important work.

For more information on the Quinn Center for the Perfomring Arts, head to thequinncenter.org.

To learn more about how Denny’s is promoting mental health awareness, head to dennys.com.