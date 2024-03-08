Youth Step Team Teaches Dance Skills and Provides a Safe Space for Young Girls

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating a step coach who provides young girls with a safe space to be themselves.

LaTodda Wallace from Atlanta, Georgia, and her 7-year-old daughter Nyala appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” LaTodda wrote to the show to tell Jennifer about her youth step program, Daughter Sister Stepper Dancer (DSSD), that serves kids ages 4 through 18.

“Stepping is basically using your feet and hands to make movements and beats with your body,” explained Coach Wallace of the energetic art form popularized at HBCUs.

LaTodda started her step career in seventh grade by joining her school’s team. She became captain in eighth grade and formed a step team at her high school.

As an adult, LaTodda was laid off from her teaching assistant job in 2016 and decided to pursue launching a youth step program full-time. She formed DSSD to provide support and mentorship to girls in her community.

“A lot of girls that join are shy, and now they’re a burst of energy,” she said, calling DSSD a “safe place.”

“DSSD has definitely changed my life,” she shared.

Since 2016, LaTodda has helped over 3,000 girls and their families. Her team has won numerous state and national awards.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

How You Can Support DSSD

Though the program has grown exponentially since its beginnings, with growth comes more costs. DSSD is in the process of raising funds to get their own building. “We’re going to have a safe place for them that we own very soon,” LaTodda told Jennifer on the show.

If you want to help support DSSD, consider joining them! If you know an elementary, middle, or high schooler who wants to express themselves through dance, grow confidence, challenge themselves, and team up with amazing people, head to DSSD’s website for more information on how to join.

Otherwise, you can support DSSD by getting the word out by viewing and sharing videos featuring their impressive moves. Here’s a few to get you started!

Starz Dance Competition 2022

The team absolutely killed it while competing in the Starz Dance Competition in 2022!

Juneteenth Performance

The members of DSSD performed at a Juneteenth celebration in Atlanta’s Centennial Park.

DSSD Practice

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out LaTodda teaching elementary school dancers a new routine.

Learn more about Daughter Sister Stepper Dancer (DSSD) — also known as “Your Favorite Steppers” — by following them on TikTok @yourfavoritesteppers.