What It’s Like to Work at ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Working with Jennifer Hudson is a one-of-a-kind experience!

What other job includes day drinking with Oscar winners, dancing with hitmakers, and pole dancing on camera?

In honor of National Have Fun at Work Day (January 26), check out some of the most memorable moments of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staff having a blast behind the scenes as they put the show together each day!

Drinking Backstage with Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey brings the party wherever he goes! During his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the actor encouraged the show staff to taste-test his tequila brand, Pantalones.

Getting to drink with an Oscar winner during the workday? Bottom’s up!

Dancing with Tyla

Jennifer’s assistant Keagan, who hails from South Africa like Tyla, got a one-on-one dancing lesson from the “Water” singer backstage.

Having Fun Backstage

Working at “The Jennifer Hudson Show” means a lot of bedazzling, a lot of purple, and a whole lot of putting Walter in fun costumes!

Meeting Their Hollywood Heroes

Producer Caroline had no idea that she would get to meet the star of her all-time favorite show, “Monk,” when Tony Shalhoub stopped by the show!

Sharing Favorite Mom Phrases

In anticipation of Mother’s Day, Jennifer Hudson and the show staff shared their favorite mom sayings they heard growing up, including the classic mom line, “Don’t let your mouth write a check your butt can’t cash!”

Trying to Sing Like Mariah Carey

In anticipation of Mariah Carey stopping by the show, the whole staff tried to hit Mimi’s iconic high notes. Okay, it’s obvious no one can hit the pop icon’s high notes, but they sure had a fun time trying anyway!

Revealing Unusual House Rules

Jennifer asked her staff what the particular rules are for their house. One staffer absolutely refuses to allow outside clothes to be on her couch!

“I don’t know where they’ve been sitting!” said talent executive Sully.

Meanwhile, producer Elizabeth takes it a step further by encouraging guests to put on one of her house dresses before sitting on her couch.

Cringing Over Bad Dating Stories

JHud thought it would be fun to hear some cringeworthy dating tales from her team. Producer Courtney recalled the time she went on a hike for a date and broke her ankle, causing her to get airlifted off the trail. And stylist Verneccia shared the time a guy blindfolded her on their first date and took her to a strip club!

Sharing Two Truths and a Lie — and Hidden Talents!

In an effort to get to know her staff better, Jennifer played “Two Truths and a Lie,” trying to figure out which of three stories actually happened to her staffers.

This was a great opportunity for JHud’s staff to show off their hidden talents — from their impressive juggling skills to their pole dancing abilities!