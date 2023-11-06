Jennifer Tries It Out: Learning to Swim, Racing an Olympian, and More!

Jennifer Hudson isn’t afraid to try it all!

You may know JHud as an EGOT-winning singer, actress, and producer, but she has a variety of other talents and will try just about anything!

Case in point: On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer swims, runs, cooks, and even skateboards with her guests to entertain her live studio audience.

Check out JHud's many new skills!

Jennifer Learns to Swim

Jennifer decided it was finally time for her to learn how to swim, so she enlisted the best of the best as her swim instructor: Ryan Lochte!

The 12-time Olympic medalist hit the pool at The Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, California, to teach JHud how to swim. With Walter overlooking the lesson as lifeguard, Jennifer took her first strokes as as a swimmer!

Jennifer Races a Junior Olympian

It’s not every day that you race against a Junior Olympian, but such was the case when Jennifer met 13-year-old track superstar Jaiya Patillo!

During the episode, the athlete — who could run 19 mph on a treadmill — told JHud how she began running when she was 7 and would go on to compete in the Junior Olympics 14 times. Jaiya has also outrun college athletes and has won first place at the national level three times.

Of course, Jennifer had to put Jaiya’s skills to the test!

Jennifer Tries One-Wheel Skateboarding

During his interview with Jennifer, the hilarious Joel McHale told the host that he used to skateboard on a one-wheel to work.

Joel brought his one-wheel to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” stage to show off his tricks and to teach Jennifer how to do it too!

“Can you show me how to do it?” Jennifer asked. “Because I like trying things. This is something my kid would normally do.”

With a little prayer and some direction from Joel, who told JHud to “Look where you want to go,” they were off!

Jennifer Cooks with the Pros!

Chef Jennifer is ready to get her yummy moment on!

The host got to learn Halloween-themed desserts from Food Network personality Rosanna Pansino, who has over 13.9 million followers on YouTube and has racked up over 4 billion views.

While making a delicious graveyard dirt cup — comprising chocolate pudding, whipped cream, and various candies — Rosanna told JHud that, like Owen, she gets her recipe ideas from her “huge” Italian and Irish family.

“My cousins think of all these ideas, and it’s my job to put it together,” she said.

Jennifer Tries Dancing

Jennifer famously said she can’t dance but is more than willing to try!

Such was the case when Jennifer received a dance lesson from choreographer Hollywood and his dance crew Organized Chaos, who went viral for showin’ off their moves on TikTok.

Additionally, Beyoncé reposted one of their videos!

“Shout-out to Queen Bey. Hey, girl!” Hollywood said, explaining that they participated in a TikTok challenge.

Jennifer also got a tutorial from global K-pop sensations NCT 127, who taught her a dance set to the tune of their hit song “2 Baddies”!

Fortunately, the group assured her that the dance was very “simple.”

“I wanna be like y’all,” she told them.

Last but not least, Jennifer got to bust a groove with young dancer Mariandrea Villegas from Mexico and her choreographer Phil Wright.

During their chat, the host found out that the two met at a dance convention where Phil was inspired by Mariandrea’s amazing energy.

Mariandrea and Phil also taught JHud a dance that involved a sway and a head tilt.

“I can’t swing my head like that!” she joked.

Jennifer Tries the Violin

When Jennifer Hudson interviewed John Eze Uzodinma II— a talented violinist who combines classical music with hip-hop, pop, and R&B — she had to try out the violin!

During the lesson, John instructed the host to stand with her legs shoulder width apart, place the violin on her left shoulder, turn her nose to the “scroll,” aka the top of the instrument, and put the bow on the string.

However, it took some time for Jennifer to figure out the instrument.

“How about I just sing what you play?” she joked to John.