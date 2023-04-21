JHud Is Ready for Wood Carving in a Hot Pink Jumpsuit

Jennifer Hudson’s style on her April 21 show struck the perfect balance between dressy and comfortable.

The host wore a hot pink jumpsuit with a large black belt over a black collared silk blouse on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

She paired the look with a silk jacket and some black booties. For jewelry, JHud opted for her “Happy Place” necklace, the same one (of three!) she wore to interview Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the week.

“Everyone knows JHud loves a jumpsuit, so when I saw this with a genie pant cut, I knew it would not only be comfortable but really striking,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“She used a chainsaw later in the show, so even though the outfit looks a bit dressy, it was actually comfortable enough to be athletic in,” added V.

When it came time for some wood carving fun, Jennifer took off the jacket and booties and switched them out for some orange safety pants and brown work boots.

JHud, led by professional wood sculpture artist and Discovery+ “A Cut Above” star Ryan Villiers (last seen on the show teaching Jennifer how to carve wooden pumpkins), carved a few bits of wood off the back of a bear statue, then carved her name into a wooden heart.

Elsewhere in the show, Jennifer sat down with TV host Chris Hardwick, who recalled the time he first met Tom Cruise at Comic-Con and how the movie star immediately launched into an ’80s rock ballad featured in “Rock of Ages.” (The two played the same part of aging rocker Stacee Jaxx — Chris in the Los Angeles production, and Tom in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical.)

“I honestly for a second, was like, this isn’t real, I died on the way to Comic-Con and Tom Cruise works for heaven,” Chris told Jennifer.