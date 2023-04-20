Vice President Kamala Harris: Top 5 Moments on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

It was an extremely special day at the Happy Place when Jennifer Hudson welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Vice President Harris spoke with Jennifer on the April 20 show on a number of topics throughout their episode-long conversation, including women’s health care, gun violence, and misinformation — and even sports and cooking, too!

Read on for the Top 5 moments from the Vice President’s visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

1. When she talked sports with Jeremiah Fennell

Vice President Harris was interviewed by the show’s favorite 10-year-old reporter, Jeremiah Fennell. Jeremiah, who is typically a sports reporter, first asked the VP about her loyalties to the 49ers before asking what advice she would offer young people who wish to run for elected office.

Vice President Harris also expressed to Jeremiah why voting is instrumental in upholding democracy.

“Your vote is your voice,” continued the VP, “and it’s the way we uphold our system of democracy, which is very special — but it’s fragile. It will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.”

2. When she condemned assault rifles and weapons of war

Vice President Harris discussed the gun violence epidemic and Congressional inaction, telling Jennifer that the United States needs reasonable gun safety laws and that assault weapons have no place on American streets.

“We shouldn’t have to be presented with this false choice, which suggests that you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws. That’s a false choice.

“The point is to say, it is reasonable that we would have background checks because it is reasonable that you might want to know if someone has been found by a court to be a danger to themselves or others before they can buy a gun. It’s just reasonable.”

She continued, “It is reasonable to say that weapons of war have no place on the streets of America, and by that I mean assault weapons. We need an assault weapons ban. There are reasonable things to do.”

3. When she defended a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body

Vice President Harris spoke with Jennifer about the state of women’s health care in the United States in the months following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and she reinforced the idea that the government should trust women to make decisions about their own bodies.

“By undoing Roe v. Wade, [the Supreme Court] basically made a statement that the government is in a better position to tell a woman what to do with their own body than that woman is.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling her what to do with her body.”

4. When she revealed that she's a great cook

Vice President Harris told Jennifer that she’s a great cook and hopes to one day release a cookbook full of her recipes.

“I am a very good cook!” she said. “One day I’m going to write a cookbook. I’ve started to actually write my recipes because the kids, my husband, will always say, why don’t you write down your recipes? I realized I probably should start doing that.”

Vice President Harris also talked about her life before being the first Black woman elected as vice president in American history and why Sunday family dinners remain so important to her.

“Sunday family dinner is a requisite,” she said. “Sunday family dinner is my thing to stay focused and keep some normalcy.”

She revealed that she does miss driving herself places and is looking to purchase an electric vehicle.

“The funny thing is, I had to ask my team, I said, ‘Can someone make sure that my driver’s license is still valid?’” she said, laughing.

5. When she gifted JHud a mug!

When the Vice President heard that Jennifer liked to collect mugs, she knew she had to bring one to the Happy Place! JHud received an official mug from the White House as her mug of the day.

“I am official!” declared JHud upon receiving the gift. “And I’m keeping the bag! Can you autograph the bag?”

You can bet she’ll remember this very special moment every time she takes a sip from this special mug!