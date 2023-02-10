Meet the NFL’s Youngest Reporter, 10-Year-Old Jeremiah Fennell

This 10-year-old doesn’t just know what he wants to be when he grows up — he’s already doing it!

Jeremiah Fennell from Las Vegas, Nevada, recently went viral when he was given the opportunity to be a sideline reporter for his favorite team, the Las Vegas Raiders. While interviewing wide receiver Devante Adams, Jeremiah was so professional, polished, and knowledgeable that you’d never think he was just 10 years old!

“I love my job and I always take it seriously,” he told Jennifer Hudson on the February 10 episode of the show. “You have to take seriousness with your job and you always have to go into your interviews prepared.”

According to Jeremiah, he got into sports reporting when he was 4 years old and was told he wouldn’t be able to play contact sports because of a brain defect and a detached shoulder bone.

He made a deal with his parents that he could play football, T-ball and basketball for one year, and then be involved in sports in another way. “I wanted to hone my craft in journalism and broadcasting,” he told JHud.

Jeremiah launched a YouTube channel in 2020 with videos of him commenting on his favorite team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

“What’s really driving me is I want to make my parents proud at a young age,” he said. When he was 5, his mom almost died and Jeremiah saved her life by alerting his grandma that something was wrong with his mom. “They said that if she was there one minute later, she would have died,” Jeremiah said.

“For a month I didn’t see my mom because she was in ICU, and those were the worst 30 days of my life. I had a long talk with God and I told him, ‘If you can bring my mom back, I would be the greatest son that I could ever be.’”

“I’m certain your mama is proud, because I’m proud — we’re all proud of you,” JHud told him.

JHud then noted how professional Jeremiah always looks, and surprised him with his own Jenniferized tie, plus a collection of Raiders merch!

Jeremiah had his own surprise in store for JHud. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get this opportunity again — can we sing a song together?” the boy asked. Of course!

The 10-year-old launched into a spiritual, and JHud, who is of course familiar with the tune, joined in.

Check out Jeremiah’s YouTube channel for all your Raiders updates!