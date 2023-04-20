Jennifer Hudson Welcomes Vice President Kamala Harris in a Teal Suit by Black Designer Sergio Hudson

Jennifer Hudson pulled out all the style stops for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Happy Place!

“This teal suit by Sergio Hudson has been waiting to have its moment,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of the outfit Jennifer wore to interview the Vice President of the United States on a very special episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Sergio Hudson is one of the most sought-after designers of the last few years. This Black designer has dressed a number of celebrities, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Priyanka Chopra, as well as politicians, including former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris, most notably at the 2021 Inauguration.

“Styled by Elizabeth Stewart and her assistant stylist Jordan Grossman, everyone knew in the fitting that it should be saved for a special occasion,” V said of the suit. “I tailored it and stored it at the Happy Place closet for the perfect time.”

According to V, “When Jennifer found out she was going to be interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris, she knew this look was the one. We tried it on again in a fitting and fell in love all over again.”

JHud and her stylist considered every single detail of her look for the April 20 episode, including the jewelry she would be wearing to interview the Vice President.

“While dressing Jennifer for this important moment, I went to give her a simple yet elegant necklace,” said V. “But Jennifer said that her necklaces should say something special today since this was such a huge occasion.”

Jennifer chose three separate necklaces with three different words inscribed on them.

“She landed on ‘Love’ — to show how we should all be kind and love one another. ‘Doll’ — to pay homage to her mother, who called her this as a child and would be so extremely proud of her for this accomplishment of interviewing the VP on her very own TV show. And lastly ‘Happy Place’ — which we all know as ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show.’”

The Vice President wore a gorgeous suit in Purple Mountain Majesty, pairing it with a white silk blouse and beige heels. Naturally, she accessorized with an American flag pin on her lapel.

“I’m so happy to be in the Happy Place!” said the Vice President after joining Jennifer on the couch. “We search for the Happy Place!”