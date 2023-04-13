Learn About The Gifted Event from Cincinnati’s Noble Barber & Beauty Shop

Jennifer Hudson shines a light on an extraordinary barber going above and beyond to help kids with special needs feel accepted and respected.

On the April 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud spoke with Vernon Jackson, a barber from Cincinnati, Ohio, who went viral when he posted a video showing him giving a haircut to a little boy with special needs.

As part of a program he started called The Gifted Event, Vernon regularly gives free haircuts to children with special needs who haven’t been accepted or don’t feel comfortable in other barber shops.

He told JHud that he had heard horror stories of children with special needs not being received well by other stylists because some people didn’t understand how to be present with them.

“Instead of me trying to send them someplace else, I thought I had the capacity,” he said. “They’re not disabled — they’re just doing life differently.”

After sharing videos on TikTok of happy children receiving their haircuts, Vernon started to get messages from people who wanted to sponsor a haircut, and The Gifted Event has grown in popularity from there.

Jennifer later welcomed Julie Eubanks, the mother of the little boy in the viral video, who thanked Vernon for his big heart and kind gesture.

Julie said her son keeps asking to go back to see Vernon. “He wants to watch the video all the time,” she said. “Every haircut experience has been an absolute nightmare until he met you. There’s something about you that he was drawn to.

“I think you two are going to be friends for life,” she added, causing Vernon to tear up.

Find out more about The Gifted Event by visiting gofundme.com/f/the-gifted-event and follow Vernon on TikTok.