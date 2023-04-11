Woman Who Launched Yoga Program for Kids Surprised with $25K!

Jennifer Hudson and Mastercard are putting the spotlight on a Black woman business owner who is helping the mental and physical well-being of people in her community.

After yoga helped her through a difficult time in her life, Camelia “Mimi” Felton made it her mission to bring yoga, mental health, and wellness into underserved communities.

Mimi opened her business, Mimi’s Yoga Kids, in 2018 and started off by teaching yoga to children. The community quickly saw the difference Mimi was making in the lives of their kids and her business expanded. She now serves all ages and runs free classes for anyone in need.

Jennifer told Mimi that Mastercard wants to provide the tools and resources to help her business thrive, so they’re inviting her to be a part of their exclusive Strivers Program and gifting her $25,000 to invest in her business!

To learn more about Mimi and to support her business, go to mimisyogakids.com.

Are you a Black woman with her own business? We want to hear from you!