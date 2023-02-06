JHud & Mastercard Shine a Light on Black Women-Owned Businesses with Pop-Up Strivers Experience

Sponsored by Mastercard | If you’ve been watching “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” you know about our partnership with Mastercard and their Strivers Initiative, which highlights and supports Black women business owners.

This season, Jennifer Hudson has shined a light on Black women-owned businesses and their founders — such as Egypt Otis, a mother of two who owns Comma Bookstore & Social Hub. She spoke to JHud about losing her job during the pandemic and finding the confidence to pivot to her dream career. (Check out all of the Mastercard Strivers to appear on the show!)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” and Mastercard have teamed up to create a pop-up Strivers Experience for the show’s live studio audience to enjoy and learn more about these women and their businesses.

The Mastercard Strivers Experience pop-up includes The Village Retail, a curated collection of Black-owned businesses — including Egypt’s bookstore — that intersects community and retail. Founded during the pandemic by Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon, The Village Retail is rooted in storytelling and upward mobility, and is a destination for Black-owned brands seeking a home for their products.

Are you a Black woman and small business owner who has become a leader in your field? Mastercardand “The Jennifer Hudson Show” want to honor you and your excellence. As part of the Strivers Initiative, Mastercard seeks to spotlight and support entrepreneurs who are passionate about their business as well as their community and have a story to tell. Here at “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” we know what it means to overcome obstacles and we want to celebrate your success at JHud’s house! Don’t miss out! Tell us your story!

Want to check out the pop-up Strivers Experience in person and see a taping of the show? Get tickets here!