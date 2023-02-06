Rhonda X Gets $25K to Invest in Her Virtual Reality Company

Sponsored by Mastercard | Jennifer Hudson is celebrating a Black woman business owner who started her own tech company after teaching herself how to code during the pandemic.

Rhonda X from Atlanta, Georgia, is the founder of RXVR Brands, a virtual reality development and marketing company. She builds virtual reality worlds in the metaverse.

“It’s like another social media, but it’s super immersive,” said Rhonda about the metaverse on the February 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “Imagine being at a Jennifer Hudson concert from your living room with your bestie and you’re just jamming out!”

Rhonda was an actress and owned a hair salon until COVID hit, and she was left needing other sources of income. “I needed something that I can do from my phone or at home,” she said. She did some research on the tech industry and ended up buying a VR headset. She was blown away by the experience of virtual reality.

“It’s something that took my senses to a whole other level,” she told JHud. “I was addicted. And I’m glad I was!”

She taught herself Meta’s coding language and now builds virtual reality worlds for companies and helps them with marketing. Rhonda is also an advocate for women in Web3 and is passionate about hiring other women and giving them opportunities.

Mastercard recently hired Rhonda to create their Metaverse world, “Small Business City.” And now, Mastercard is teaming up with “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to give Rhonda $25,000 to invest in her business!

For more information on Mastercard’s “Small Business City,” head to Mastercard.com/smallbusinesscity.com.

