Jennifer Hudson Gives Back to Community Heroes

Jennifer Hudson loves to shine a light on amazing people doing amazing things for their community. Check out some of the best moments of JHud giving back to these incredible community heroes for their selflessness, bravery, and good hearts.

Hero Uber Driver

In September, Jennifer spoke with Fritz Sam, a rideshare driver praised for what he did after he saw flames coming from a brownstone while driving a passenger to the airport.

The father of two not only ushered a man and a woman who were inside the building to safety, but he also managed to drive his passenger to the airport — and they were on time!

To reward his heroic actions, Jennifer surprised Fritz with a six-day, five-night stay for two at the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cancun!

Blizzard Heroes

Al and Vivian Robinson, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in upstate New York, made headlines when they successfully rescued, cared for, fed, and sheltered over 150 strangers in their church during the historic blizzard in Buffalo.

“God bless you for blessing so many people!” said JHud — right after surprising Al and Vivian with an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation!

12-Year-Old Girl Who Saved Family from Fire

In November, Jennifer interviewed Aalaysia Canada and her mother Chantae Patterson from Appomattox, Virginia.

On October 17 at around 3 a.m., a fire broke out in their house. Miraculously, everyone survived thanks to Aalaysia and her quick actions in getting everyone awake and out of the house.

To reward Aalaysia for her bravery, Jenn teamed up with Pillsbury and surprised her and Chantae with $10,000 to rebuild their home.

Family That Provides Free Meals to Those in Need

In November, JHud interviewed Kimi Sanghu and her two children, Priya and Manu, who own and operate Cali Tardka, where they cook Punjabi-style Indian food from their home. The Sanghu family has given back to their community by donating over 12,000 meals to people in need.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has joined forces with Shef (Shef.com) — an online marketplace for local, homemade food — to give the Sanghu family $10,000 for their business.

Hero Mom Who Helped Car Crash Victim While 9 Months Pregnant

In October, JHud spoke with Megan Warfield, a mom from Baltimore, Maryland, who was 9 months pregnant when she was involved in a six-vehicle car crash. After she had someone call 911 to get additional resources, Megan went inside an overturned car and attended to a victim.

Less than 24 hours later, Megan welcomed her third child, a beautiful baby girl named Charlotte Jones, aka CJ.

To celebrate CJ’s arrival, Jennifer gave Megan a cute onesie that appropriately read, “My mom is a hero.” Pillsbury also gave Megan a sweet check for $5,000!

‘Baby Whisperer’ Cop

In December, JHud interviewed Suffolk County Police Sergeant Jon-Erik Negron, nicknamed by his fellow officers and community as the “baby whisperer.” Since 2017, Jon-Erik has assisted in the delivery of five babies!

To reward Jon-Erik for his actions, Jennifer gave the hero a basket of baby clothes so he could dress the next infant he delivers. Jennifer also surprised Jon-Erik with all the gifts from Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways !