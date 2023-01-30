Onion-Loving Audience Member Who Mentors Young Girls Surprised with a Vacation!

Treasure was totally shocked to be invited up to the couch to chat with Jennifer Hudson. “I watch [the show] every morning and every evening,” she told the host. “I love you. I think you’re awesome.

“You have grown into such a beautiful person,” she continued. “I have a Virgo daughter too… If she even has just a fraction of that Virgoness in you, I know I have a winner.”

“That means so much,” JHud told Treasure. “Anytime I hear messages from other people’s mothers, it feels like it’s a message from my mother, so thank you for that.”

Jennifer had more to discuss than onions — she also wanted to shine a light on Treasure’s do-gooding. Treasure goes out into her community every single week with nonprofit The Keys to the Streets to give food and clothes to those in need. Treasure also mentors young girls on financial literacy and responsibility.

Jennifer may not agree with Treasure about onions, but she is definitely on board with Treasure’s work in supporting her community. She surprised Treasure with a special treat — a basket of onions! Okay, that wasn’t all — she also gifted her with a six-day, five-night trip to Cancun!

Treasure received a six-day, five-night stay for two people at Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cancun, where she’ll stay in an ocean-view suite and dine on gourmet cuisine while relaxing poolside!

