Jennifer Sends Woman Who Gave Money to People During Unemployment to Mexico

Jennifer Hudson is shining her spotlight on a woman displaying impeccable generosity.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud interviewed Lyn Thomas of Birmingham, Alabama, who in 2018 started the social media program “Sowing on Purpose.”

Though she was unemployed and nearly broke, Lyn gave what money she had to people who were more in need.

“I started being a blessing to a lot of different people,” Lyn told JHud about her random acts of kindness. “I was spiritually [compelled] to doing it.”

While she didn’t have the means to do so, she still decided, “Let’s just do it. I had a push being a blessing to people on social media.”

Lyn’s mission began small as she gave no more than $20 to the less fortunate. Her giving became bigger when she started helping families during the holidays.

Recently, Lyn began donating less on social media and more to people on the street using money from her paychecks.

“I see the less fortunate or homeless [and] I’m led to do this.”

When Jennifer asked Lynn about a particular moment that touched her, she said it was Christmas 2019 when she connected with a family from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with “six sons.”

“That family received the blessing and reached out, saying, ‘You don’t know what you did. This was so kind,’” Lyn recalled. “[The mom] made me feel like I gave her a million dollars.”

Lyn told the audience to not be afraid of giving, as the smallest amounts could have big impacts on someone’s life.

Jennifer surprised Lyn with a gift that she made Lyn promise to keep for herself: a trip to Mexico!

Lyn received a six-day, five-night stay for two people at Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cancun featuring an oceanview suite, gourmet cuisine, and the finest comforts in the Mexican Caribbean.

