Blizzard Heroes Surprised with a Luxury Trip to the Caribbean!

Jennifer Hudson is rewarding a special couple who helped save lives during a catastrophic blizzard.

Al and Vivian Robinson, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in upstate New York, made headlines over the holidays when they successfully rescued, cared for, fed, and sheltered over 150 strangers in their church during the historic blizzard in Buffalo.

The couple was out shopping and planned to head home and stay indoors the rest of the day because of inclement weather. Their plans quickly changed.

“At 11 o’clock, I said, ‘We need to open up the church,’” Vivian told JHud while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “We just thought we would get a few people or none at all. But it started filling up.”

The entire neighborhood lost power — but not their church. They began to alert their neighbors to come to the church for safety. Temps were in the negative, there was no heat, and people were stranded outside.

When they got people to the church, they gave them blankets, tea, food, and emotional support. Family after family came in after being stranded in the snow and ice.

“If you look back at the 154 people we woke up with on Christmas Day, your heart just bubbles over with joy that you were able to be the face of the love and the light of Jesus Christ,” said Vivian.

“God bless you for blessing so many people!” said JHud — right after surprising Al and Vivian with an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation! The perfect gift after being stuck in the snow all winter.

The Robinsons received a six-night stay at Sandals Resort in St. Lucia, plus round-trip airfare! They’ll enjoy all-inclusive luxurious accommodations featuring magnificent villages, plenty of gourmet restaurants, beautiful beaches, an array of land and water sports activities, including daily scuba diving (for certified divers), snorkeling, and Sandals transfers to and from the airport.

