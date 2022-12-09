Jennifer Gives ‘Baby Whisperer’ Cop All the Gifts from Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway

Jennifer Hudson has the ultimate surprise for a New York sergeant who helped deliver five babies in the past five years.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud interviewed Suffolk County Police Sergeant Jon-Erik Negron, nicknamed by his fellow officers and community as the “baby whisperer.”

Since 2017, Jon-Erik has assisted in the delivery of five babies near Long Island.

Last week, the policeman helped safely deliver his fifth child.

To reward Jon-Erik for his actions, Jennifer gave the hero a basket of baby clothes so he could dress the next infant he delivers.

Just like Jon-Erik, you, too, could enter for a chance to win prizes from Day 1 and Day 2.

Check out the highlights from Jon-Erik’s interview, below.

Jon-Erik on Saving Baby #1

Jon-Erik told Jennifer that on the night of assisting in the birth of his first baby, he was working overnight and responded to a 911 call from the father.

The baby, Bryce, had been born in the kitchen. Though the parents were prepared to go to the hospital, they did not make it in time.

When Jon-Erik arrived on the scene, he learned that the baby wasn’t breathing and was turning blue. After obtaining a plastic syringe, the police officer was able to suck liquid out of the baby’s airway.

Months later, Jon-Erik reunited with the family, who asked him to be Bryce’s godfather.

“He’s so cute,” he said when a picture of Bryce flashed across the screen.

Jon-Erik on Helping Deliver Baby #2

When Jennifer asked how he helped deliver his second baby, Jon-Erik said he was at Dunkin’ Donuts getting a cup of coffee and a donut.

“I hear a call, ‘Someone’s going into labor at their house. Now, they’re leaving their house [to go to the hospital],’” Jon-Erik recalled.

Though Jon-Erik thought another police officer was taking care of the situation, he learned that the parents had pulled over to the side of the road — near the Dunkin’ Donuts he was at.

When he arrived, he saw the father waving him down.

“We delivered the baby in the backseat of the car,” Jon-Erik said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Jon-Erik on Baby #3-#5

For baby #3 and baby #4, Jon-Erik said those deliveries were “more traditional.”

He said one of the births happened in a bedroom. When Jon-Erik came in, the baby’s grandmother said, “This guy looks like he’s 12 years old.”

“You look like a baby!” Jennifer noted.

However, after Jon-Erik said he had helped in previous births, he gained the family’s trust. The delivery turned out to be “smooth sailing.”

In the time between baby #4 and baby #5, which happened around Thanksgiving this year, Jon-Erik was promoted to sergeant.

“Taking a different role,” he said. “I listen up on the radio. I see what’s going on with the four to five cops under me.”

Jon-Erik on His Nickname

When Jennifer asked Jon-Erik if he likes his nickname of the “baby whisperer,” he said, “Now, it’s my name.”

“I walk into the precinct. [Everyone goes,] ‘There’s the baby whisperer.’”

Jon-Erik also told Jennifer he is single — “I’m better delivering babies than dating” — but is open to having children in the future.

“I definitely want kids one day [but] I’m not delivering them myself,” he joked.

When asked if he believes he will help deliver more kids, he replied, “I expect it. I’m prepared now.”

“I said after the first or second one, ‘That’s it.’ But now it’s five.”