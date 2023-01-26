JHud Surprises Breast Cancer Survivor with Turks & Caicos Vacation!

Jennifer Hudson is shining a light on an inspiring breast cancer survivor who knows the power of positivity.

Terlisa Sheppard and her daughters from Orlando, Florida, stopped by the January 26 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Terlisa is a breast cancer survivor who was first diagnosed at age 31 when she was pregnant with her youngest daughter. Twenty-four years later, she is still here!

“I was a happy-go-lucky pregnant person… then to be handed that diagnosis,” Terlisa told Jennifer. “I immediately felt like it wasn’t about me, it was about my babies. And I had to put in that additional fight for them.

“I have to stay positive,” Terlisa continued. “In 2001, for my second diagnosis, my oncologist gave up on me… I was given a death sentence. I promised in that moment, I would live moment by moment.

“To see my daughter and my family, it gives me that additional push to push through this,” she added.

Terlisa is still in treatment and will be for the rest of her life, but she is grateful to be around for her now adult daughters. She also gives back to her community by volunteering at the cancer center, mentoring others battling cancer, and driving them to and from appointments.

Inspired by their positive attitudes, JHud wanted to bring the Sheppard family some extra joy — so she surprised them with an all-inclusive six-night vacation to Turks & Caicos!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Terlisa and her daughters were gifted a six-night stay at Beaches Resorts in Turks & Caicos, plus round-trip airfare! They’ll enjoy a luxury all-expenses included vacation filled with magnificent villages, plenty of gourmet restaurants, beautiful beaches, an array of activities for kids of every age and endless fun and memories for everyone in the family!