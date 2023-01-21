Poll: Meal or No Meal — Onions in Food?

Jennifer Hudson is peeling back the layers of the great onion debate!

On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Meal or No Meal,” where she and her live studio audience had to pick between two (arguably) delicious food items. And there were some controversial opinions!

“You’re about to bite into this juicy hamburger, but it is smothered in onions,” she asked her studio audience. “Are you still bitin’ it?”

JHud makes her preference clear from the get-go: “Hold the line! I can’t stand no onions!”

An audience member named Treasure from Los Angeles had the complete opposite opinion.

“I love onions,” she said. “I dream of onions! I eat onions by themselves. I wake up in the middle of the night and I will grill a whole onion and I will eat it.

“I eat onions on french fries, hamburgers, tacos, anything you can put an onion on or you can’t put an onion on, I love onions,” she continued as JHud looked on, shocked.

“I’m your onion girl,” Treasure added. “And they’re healthy for you!”

“I’m in awe of you!” JHud told Treasure, but added, “Unfortunately, we won’t be having lunch together.”

We have to ask… Are you on Team Treasure or Team JHud when it comes to onions?

