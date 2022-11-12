Poll: Would You Rather Be Hot or Cold?

Jennifer Hudson is taking the temperature of her live studio audience.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played the game “Something’s Gotta Go,” in which her audience had to choose between two items or experiences to get rid of.

When Jennifer brought up “being hot” or “being cold,” the audience got passionate!

“The heat has got to go because it melts all over this beautiful face,” said one stylish audience member. “And it just causes angst. But in the cold, you could walk [and] you could dress up real nicely in the cold.”

A different audience member picked the cold, saying, “Arthritis, fingers being cold, I can’t do it! It’s too cold.”

Later in the episode, country superstar Shania Twain said she was playing along backstage and said the heat has to go. However, she said she prefers “a natural cold.”

“I don’t like air conditioning either. Because [with cold weather,] you could layer. If it’s hot natural air, I’d walk around naked, which isn’t so bad either,” Shania hilariously said.

Jennifer picked the cold but agreed that air conditioning has got to go.

“Air conditioning to a singer is like kryptonite to Superman,” Jennifer added, “I get offended when I’m too cold. I sleep with about 11 blankets. I hate fans and I love natural air.”

Jennifer added she could “sing you down” better if there’s no air conditioning in the room.

