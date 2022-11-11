Jennifer Hands Out $10,000 Check to Family That Provided Free Meals to Community

Jennifer Hudson is giving back to an inspiring family who own the first licensed at-home restaurant in Riverside, California.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud interviewed Kimi Sanghu and her two children, Priya and Manu, who own and operate Cali Tardka where they cook Punjabi-style Indian food from their home.

Before opening their business four years ago, the Sanghu family was on the verge of homelessness until Manu suggested to his mom that she start selling her homemade samosas.

After they began promoting their business on social media, they quickly gained popularity and successfully turned their home-cooked meals into a full-time family business.

Drawing from their own experiences, the Sanghu family has given back to their community by donating over 12,000 meals to people in need.

Now, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has joined forces with Shef(Shef.com) — an online marketplace for local, homemade food — to give the Sanghu family $10,000 for their business.

Shef is helping thousands of talented local cooks across the country — many of whom are moms and immigrants just like Kimi — by giving them a way to earn a meaningful income.

For more information, visit Shef.com.